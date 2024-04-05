Tamil Nadu: Woman dies after couple attempts suicide over debt

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old woman died and her husband is said to be battling for life as they tried to kill themselves in a car near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore. Investigation revealed that they were in excessive debt.

The deceased was identified as Sumathi, wife of C Manoharan (55), resident of Gandhi Maanagar, near Vilankurichi.

Sources said the couple was living with their younger daughter and was also running a restaurant at Sowripalayam. They were depressed for the last few days owing to losses in business. On Wednesday, the duo went for a car drive and when they reached near Kaniyur on the Salem-Kochi National Highway, they parked their car on the roadside and allegedly consumed poison-laced food. When the locals noticed them in an unconscious state in the car, they alerted the police and ambulance.

The ambulance crew declared Sumathi dead and rushed Manoharan to a private hospital at Neelambur. He is said to be in a critical condition.

Karumathampatti police, who have initiated the probe, said that the preliminary investigation revealed excess debt and financial crisis forced them to take such an extreme step. Further investigation is underway.



(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999.)