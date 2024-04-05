'This election is our last chance to save democracy in India', says Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Former union minister P Chidambaram cautioned the electorate on Thursday that this impending Lok Sabha election would be the last chance to protect democracy in India. Addressing a campaign meeting to canvass votes for Chennai South DMK candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian, the senior Congress leader said the BJP had failed to fulfil its poll promises like creating 2 crore jobs annually or crediting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account.

He underscored the pressing concerns of rising unemployment and inflation, particularly affecting urban residents and middle to lower-income groups.

“According to the recent International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, the unemployment ratio in the country has increased from 35% to 65% and the unemployment rate among the graduates is hovering around 42%. Even among the IITians, a 30% unemployment rate is prevalent,” he stressed.

Drawing comparisons between the Congress-led UPA government and the NDA governments, he praised the UPA’s implementation of significant schemes, and slammed the lack of notable initiatives under the NDA. Chidambaram also highlighted the Tamil Nadu government’s schemes such as free bus rides for women, monthly assistance to 1.15 crore women, and initiatives like Pudhumai Penn. “The school breakfast scheme, akin to the iconic noon meal schemes of former chief minister K Kamaraj, would enhance Chief Minister MK Stalin’s legacy,” he added.

Speaking about the Income Tax notice served to the Congress party, the former union minister said as per the I-T rules, political parties don’t have to pay income tax. “Still, the I-T department issued notice to Congress for paying tax, interest and penalty concerning non-filing accounts some years ago. Going by the recent developments, this Lok Sabha election might be our last chance to save democracy in our country,” the Congress veteran further said.