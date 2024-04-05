Tragedy on high seas: Indian Coast Guard rescues 8 fishermen; one dead, one missing

CHENNAI: One fisherman died and another went missing after a boat with 10-member crew started sinking as seawater seeped into it through a hole. The vessel was involved in fishing in deep sea 95 nautical miles off Chennai late on Wednesday. Eight other fishermen were brought to safety by the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

Acting on an SOS call from the boat, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai, launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation with the participation of Coast Guard ships and merchant vessels passing through the spot.

On Wednesday, Indian Coast Guard received a message relayed by National Data Centre, Mumbai, regarding distress onboard Indian fishing boat Periya Nayagi approximately 60 nautical miles east of Krishnapatnam. The MRCC immediately diverted three merchant vessels to provide assistance to the distressed boat. The 10-member boat crew reported flooding onboard and was bailing out water to prevent the boat from sinking.

No communication could be made with boat

The MRCC requested a nearby merchant vessel to take the boat crew onboard for passage to Chennai considering the safety of the fishermen. But the boat crew was reluctant to board the merchant vessel for fear of losing the boat.