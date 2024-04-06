Court seeks reports on Chithirai festival preparations in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed Madurai district collector, city police commissioner, and executive officers of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar and Kallazhagar temples to file separate status reports on the arrangements being made for the upcoming Chithirai festival in Madurai.

A bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan gave the directions on two Public Interest Litigation (PILs) petitions filed seeking a series of directions to provide adequate basic facilities, police protection, and free darshan services for devotees during the said festival.

The first petitioner, KK Ramesh, stated that many criminal activities, including chain snatching and even murders, were reported during the festival last year. Thus, he demanded adequate police protection, presence of mobile medical services, and flying squads.

Likewise, the second petitioner, GD Manikandan, an advocate, sought directions for basic facilities and free darshan services for devotees during the festival. When the cases were heard on Friday, the government counsel informed the court that the collector has scheduled a meeting with all departments on Saturday, to discuss and review the arrangements. Hearing the same, the judges directed the aforesaid authorities to file individual status reports on the outcome of the meeting, and adjourned the case to Monday.