Expenses deter migrant workers from going home for voting

COIMBATORE: Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been actively involved in awareness campaigns to boost poll percentages in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, many north Indian migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are not keen on going to their native places to cast their votes.

The migrants are mostly employed in industries or work as street vendors. Travel expenses and loss of salary or daily wages discourage them from going to home states ahead of the voting day. Shockingly, some workers are not even aware of the forthcoming election dates in their respective states. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election starts on April 19 and ends on June 1.

TNIE spoke to a few north Indian labourers to know if they would be going to their native places to vote in the election. Several labourers replied that they are not interested to go home and cited various reasons, though a few expressed intent to be there for voting.

A labour, A Ashokumar (22), hailing from Patna in Bihar, who has been working at a hotel in Gandhipuram bus stand told TNIE, “If I go to my hometown to cast a vote, I should spend around Rs 5,000 for travel, food, etc. I have to stay at least 15 days there. Thus I will lose about Rs 8,000 from my salary. This poses a financial burden on my family,” he said, adding, he is not even aware of the polling date in his state.

A Swaraj (28), who is from Uttar Pradesh, runs a small ‘beeda’ shop at Saradha Mill road in the city for the last eight years. He said, “I go to my native place once a year. I returned from there only five months ago.” When asked about casting his vote, he admitted he may incur about Rs 7,000 for travelling to home state and can’t spend that much.