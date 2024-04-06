Fillip to tourism, small-scale workers feature as promises on Tenkasi's AIADMK pitch

TENKASI: Putting a stop to transportation of minerals from Tenkasi to states like Kerala, ramping up tourism infrastructure in Courtallam, and setting up of cold storage godowns to store fruits were some of the promises that featured on the manifesto of AIADMK candidate and Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr K Krishnasamy. The list, released on Friday, was exclusive to Tenkasi constituency.



Krishnasamy also promised to repair the damaged Shenbagavalli dam, situated on the Kerala — Tamil Nadu border, in a bid to channel water to rain-fed areas in Tamil Nadu. "I will arrange for skill development training for youngsters here, and create job opportunities for them. All dams in the district will be desilted.

Cold storage godowns will be set up in Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi, Rajapalayam, and Srivilliputhur areas to store fruits like mangoes, and lemon. Issues being faced by weavers and matchbox labourers will also be resolved. The rights of pot makers, construction workers, and other small-scale industry workers will be safeguarded. Civic amenities like drinking water and roads will be provided to rural as well as urban areas," Krishnasamy said.



Further assuring representation for sanitation workers, the leader said, "Track doubling works on Madurai — Shengottai line will be expedited. I will take steps to increase the wage of workers, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, to

`600 and extend the benefit of this scheme to workers in urban areas as well. I will also work towards creating a harmonious and egalitarian society."