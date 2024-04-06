Five girls, cook injured after Adi Dravidar hostel ceiling collapses in Palani

DINDIGUL: Five girls and a cook sustained injuries after the roof of their hostel, which was in poor condition, collapsed and fell over them on Friday. The incident took place at Adi Dravidar Hostel functioning at Ayakudi in Palani.

The injured include cook Abirami (50) and five other girl students. The incident occurred when the hostel inmates were having their breakfast in the morning. As many as 22 students reside in the hostel building, which was constructed in 2007.

“Though the hostel authorities had earlier complained about the dilapidated state of the roof to officials concerned of the Adi Dravidar department, no action was taken,” sources added. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the government hospital in Palani in an ambulance.

Upon information, the Palani police visited the hostel, registered a case and investigation is underway. After the mishap, Palani RDO Saravanan ordered the hostel authorities to lock the room and the inmates were safely shifted to another hostel.