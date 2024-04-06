Major fire breaks out at Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A major fire broke out at the Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore on Saturday night. Fire and Rescue personnel were trying to control and douse the fire which has now spread to around two acres.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran have visited the spot and overseen the firefighting operation.

The district administration has said efforts are on to douse the flame on a war footing.

A total of 15 fire-fighting vehicles, including two each from neighbouring Erode and Tiruppur districts were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Over 100 firefighters and other workers along with heavy vehicles were deployed to control the fire and douse it.

A total of 20 lorries carrying water were also being used in the firefighting operation. Officials were also using two drones to monitor the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas.

Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said efforts are on to douse the fire by tomorrow at noon.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a significant rise in temperatures over the last couple of days, according to news reports.