Poor awareness & tedious paperwork: Why only 8,467 transpersons have voter IDs in TN

CHENNAI: Out of the 6.23 crore voters enrolled in the state, the voting population of transgender people is a meagre 8,467 as per the data of the state election commission. The figure has triggered concerns among the community members who points out that the number is much lower than their actual population.

As per the 2011 census, the number of transgender people in Tamil Nadu was 22,364 and in the last 12 years, the number would have doubled, at least. According to an estimate by activists, there are not less than 60,000 transgender people in the state but due to their minuscule representation in the voters’ list, they feel left out in the electoral process.

Apart from social stigma, community members attribute lack of a proper survey and awareness by the state government and election commission as the main reasons behind the poor enrollment.

Grace Banu, a transgender rights activist, blamed the state government for not conducting a proper survey. “TN claims to be one of the first states in the country to introduce a transgender welfare policy, but what is its use if you don’t have exact data on the community’s population?” asked Banu, who has filed a petition in the Madras HC seeking reservation for trans people in job and education.