Riveting Ramnad race

RAMANATHAPURAM: With multiple O Panneerselvams filing nominations in the constituency, Ramanathapuram has already grabbed enough and more attention of the media and public in general. But beyond this development, there is plenty to discuss with regards to the political scenario in Ramanathapuram, known for its Pamban bridge, tourist spot Dhanushkodi, and pilgrimage centre Rameswaram.

The tri-cornered contest here is between the IUML candidate Navas Kani (44), the incumbent MP fielded by the DMK alliance; the BJP-led NDA alliance’s O Panneerselvam (74), a veteran politician and former chief minister of the state contesting as an Independent; and AIADMK’s P Jayaperumal (62), the district presidium chairman of the party.

While Navas is eyeing his second straight win, the NDA alliance is trying to give him a tough fight by fielding a well-known leader.

The Ramanathapuram constituency consists of six assembly segments, four of which are from Ramanathapuram district — Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Mudukulathur and Thiruvadanai — and the remaining Aranthangi and Thiruchuli from Pudukkottai and Virudhunagar districts, respectively.

From the 1950s till the early 1990s, the constituency was a stronghold of the Indian National Congress which had won here six times. In the later years, AIADMK marked its presence with four wins followed by DMK winning three times. TMC, Forward Block Party, and IUML have secured one victory each.