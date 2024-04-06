‘Water unfit to drink’: Locals in Dharmapuri village threaten to boycott LS polls

DHARMAPURI: Residents of ward 3 in Pappireddipatti town put up banners in their village threatening to boycott the Lok Sabha election over irregular supply of drinking water. The residents stated they are receiving saline and murky water for the last nine days and demanded that the village be included in the Hogenakkal drinking water supply scheme.

On Thursday night, the residents tied black flags over houses condemning the town panchayat officials for failure to provide clean drinking water and street lights.

Speaking to TNIE, P Suresh, a resident of the village, said, “For the past nine days we have been appealing to the town panchayat for clean drinking water. But we have been provided with murky saline water which even livestock refuse to consume. We have been purchasing water. Our area alone has 32 houses and everyone has been buying water cans. When we are not even provided even basic amenities, why should we vote?”

Another resident, K Rani, said, “We need to walk for over 1.5 km to the nearest village to collect clean water. Due to the lack of streetlights and roads there have been a few accidents at night. The town panchayat sent officials to rectify the problem, however, they just inspected and left.

We had previously filed petitions seeking the Hogenakkal drinking water, but it was denied. It has been nine days since we received any clean drinking water.” Officials in Pappireddipatti town panchayat were unavailable for comment.