CM Stalin hiding behind INDIA bloc to hide his unpopularity: Palaniswami

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin is hiding behind the INDIA bloc to protect himself from the unpopularity he faces in Tamil Nadu, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Campaigning for constituency candidate P Karuppaiah, the AIADMK leader further claimed a lack of unity among the members of INDIA bloc by reasoning that each party was pitted against its alliance partner in several states. He also pointed to the alliance failing to project a prime ministerial candidate. “If we wanted to come to power, we would have had remained in an alliance with the BJP. For us, the welfare of the people who voted for us, however, is more important than being in power,” he added. He also said Stalin was unable to bear the AIADMK breaking ties with the BJP.

Training its guns on the DMK, the former CM said its party candidates would have forfeited their security deposit if it were not part of INDIA bloc. “What good have you done for the people of Tamil Nadu apart from bringing a bad name by involving in the 2G scam,” he also said.