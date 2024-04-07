Tamil Nadu: CPM vows to abolish system of contract labour in PSUs

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s election manifesto released on Saturday promises to abolish the labour contract system in government and public sector units and also get rid of toll plazas on the national highways, among others.

The manifesto, which was released by CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, stated that the party was committed to safeguarding constitutional values, democracy, secularism, federalism and freedom of expression. It also pledged to take measures to preserve the autonomy of central institutions such as the CBI, I-T, ED, ECI, and RBI.

Addressing rural employment concerns, the party vowed to advocate for 200 days of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA, with wages set at Rs 600 per day. It also promised to provide jobs for urban dwellers under the scheme. It also reiterated its commitment to strengthen labour welfare acts.

On the taxation front, it promises to bring back the wealth tax and said fair revenue sharing would be ensured to states from the tax revenue of the union government, including cess.

The party further assured that education would be brought to the state list, ensuring 6% allocation to education along with withdrawal of NEP-2020.

The party also pledged to set minimum salary at Rs 26,000 across all sectors and hike EPF pension to `9,000 per month. Many of the assurances align with the agendas of DMK and Congress.