Dhinakaran inconsequential, fight between DMK and AIADMK: Thanga Tamilselvan

THENI: The competition in Tamil Nadu is only between the DMK and the AIADMK, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is inconsequential, DMK’s Theni candidate Thanga Tamilselvan said during a media interaction here on Saturday.

Dhinakaran is only relying on social media and news media to create a fake sense of popularity in the district, Tamilselvan said, adding that despite voicing his opposition against the BJP on multiple occasions, Dhinakaran chose to side with the BJP.

Replying to a question on O Panneerselvam, Tamilselvan said that the former chief minister made several statements against Dhinakaran and Sasikala, and even accused them of being responsible for J Jayalalithaa’s death. “Yet, OPS joined hands with Dhinakaran, which shows their true colours. In 2004, Dhinakaran lost despite being the incumbent MP from Periyakulam,” he said.

The DMK has initiated various welfare schemes for the people, and people will support the DMK during the election, Tamilselvan said.

He also inspected the venue where Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to address public meetings.