Entry of professionals into politics need of hour: TN BJP chief K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: “Entry of professionals into politics is the need of the hour and accurate decisions in the governance will be taken only by professionals,” said Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency BJP Candidate K Annamalai at an event at Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore on Saturday evening.

While speaking at the event titled ‘Professionals in Politics’ followed by the release of the book ‘The Idea Called Malai’ published in Tamil and English, Annamalai said every word he spoke was carefully observed and since he is the candidate of Coimbatore constituency he cannot talk about politics.

“The entry of professionals into politics is the need of the hour. The current political field will grow even faster. Accurate decisions in governance will be taken only by professionals and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made visionary plans for the next 25 years, which require skilled professionals,” Annamalai said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives importance to leaders who think differently. His goal is huge and he wants Tamil Nadu to be a part of it,” he added.

Stressing that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is very important Annamalai noted that it would ‘break a lot of things. This will be an election that will break castes and alliances. Educated people failed to get a place in the elections due to caste. 99.99% of all political parties and those contesting in 39 constituencies belong to the upper community of the respective areas’.

“There should not be any issue on the party a person belongs to. If somebody is bright in the opposition parties we should invite them to the cabinet. As an individual, it is my personal opinion that the presence of professionals in politics and governance is a must and they should take hardcore ideological stands. People should work at the grassroots level in any party and if they are professionals they can achieve a lot,” he added.

Initially, the election officials denied permission for the programme. Following the Madras High Court’s directions, permission was granted for the event by the Election Returning Officer. It was said that the expenses of the event will be taken into account of the candidate, said sources.