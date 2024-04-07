How can Congress protect democracy while aligning with DMK, asks Irani

CHENNAI: Campaigning for the BJP candidate from North Chennai RS Paul Kanagaraj, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the nation is outraged with the DMK’s anti-Sanatana remarks and questioned how the Congress intends to protect democracy when aligning with the DMK.

Accusing the DMK of speaking against the Sanatana Dharma, the union minister said Tamil Nadu is one of the culturally richest states but the DMK leaders here are ‘attacking’ Sanatana Dharma.

Starting the campaign at Othavadai Street in Nammalwarpet Market in Chennai, she accused the Congress of soliciting support from terrorist organisations like the PFI in order to face elections. “In Wayanad, the INDIA bloc is fighting among each other, but when they meet in Delhi, they hug each other. And today I am in Tamil Nadu; I can only say, in Delhi, they are hugging; in Kerala, they are begging; and in Tamil Nadu, they are thugging,” she said.

Addressing the allocation of funds from the union government to Tamil Nadu, Irani lauded the Modi-led administration for earmarking `1.46 lakh crore for various welfare initiatives in the state. She urged the voters to rally behind the BJP, citing its commitment to uplift the underprivileged and advance the nation’s welfare agenda.