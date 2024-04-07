Lies about Kani: DMK files plaint against NTK

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that lies are being spread about Thoothukudi DMK candidate and incumbent MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other senior party leaders, the DMK’s women’s wing lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu against YouTube channel ‘Raavanaa’ and NTK’s Mayiladuthurai candidate P Kaliyammal.

As per the complaint of state social media coordinator of DMK women’s wing Dr PM Yazhini, Kaliayammal, in an interview to the channel, had shared unsubstantiated and fabricated information about Kanimozhi and other senior leaders. By deliberately tarnishing Kanimozhi’s reputation, Kaliyammal was trying to gain votes through deceptive means, the complaint stated.

“Without any evidence, the candidate has levelled baseless allegations against Kanimozhi, about the purchase of a sugar factory in an interview which amounts to defamation,” the complainant said.

She added that it is also against the Model Code of Conduct, especially the guidelines for general conduct and maintenance of high standards during election campaigns. The CEO has been requested to take action under Section 123 (4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, she said.