Lok Sabha election: DMK pitches bus terminus project to win Srirangam

TIRUCHY: To retain its voter base in Srirangam, an Assembly segment it had won 2021, the DMK is making concerted efforts to highlight infrastructure development projects in the temple town, particularly the bus terminus project near the Ranganathaswamy Temple ahead of the general election. The construction of the bus terminus, which was a long-pending demand of Srirangam residents, is ongoing. The DMK and its ally Congress believe that the foundation stone laying ceremony followed by the city corporation's move to begin construction in February was a "master stroke" that is likely to fetch more votes for the INDIA bloc.

"The residents have been demanding a bus stand in Srirangam for the past 30 years. The previous governments had failed to fulfil the demand due to shortage of land. Minister KN Nehru's masterstroke to take one-acre land near the temple for the construction of the bus terminus was a brilliant move due to its proximity to the temple. The terminus will be helpful for pilgrims, residents and tourists," a senior Congress functionary based out of Srirangam said.

"We are highlighting the project during our poll campaign. We are sure it will help us secure more votes in Srirangam," he added. While acknowledging the positive reception for the bus terminus initiative, an AIADMK functionary voiced concerns over the DMK-led council's perceived inaction on other pressing issues.

"The construction of the bus stand is a significant step. But the pilgrim spot lacks dedicated parking space, which is causing inconvenience to residents. The DMK government had assured to improve the condition of tiled pedestrian path from Amma Mandapam to Rajagopuram. Why is it getting delayed? It has failed to ensure proper facilities for the pilgrims."

An AIADMK functionary said, adding projects like bus terminus and sewage treatment plants will not help the DMK in the upcoming polls. The same sentiment was echoed by L Venkitachalapathy, a resident. "No doubt parking space is a major concern, especially on auspicious days when pilgrims arrive at Srirangam. We hope that the government will sort out this issue."