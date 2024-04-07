LS poll tests India’s secular, democratic spirit: CPM general secretary Prakash Karat

MADURAI: The upcoming Lok Sabha election will decide the future of India and provide us the answer to whether the country will continue to remain secular, democratic and republic, said CPM general secretary Prakash Karat on Saturday. He was on a canvassing trail for S Venkatesan, the party’s LS candidate in Madurai.

Karat said,”If Modi is elected to power once again, then our country will not remain a democracy. The BJP has not faced the opposition politically or ideologically, instead they are trying to curb them using power. They (Modi government) will be lodging the chief ministers of opposition parties in prisons using agencies like the ED, IT, and CBI, and also curb the media industry.”

He further added that Modi has no right to talk about corruption and cited the case of electoral bonds as its latest example. “The BJP is planning to conduct simultaneous polls at the Parliament, Assembly and panchayat levels. They are not providing funds to states properly. Hence, the voters should reject the BJP, and also the AIADMK, which had recently exited from the BJP alliance,” Karat said.