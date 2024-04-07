LS polls 2024: Tough fight on cards in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Located on the northern end of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvallur has the tag of being the ‘number one’ constituency (geographically) of the state in the Election Commission’s list. It represents a microcosm of the state with a mix of urban areas, agricultural land, and a rich coastal ecosystem.

After the 2008 delimitation exercise which gave shape to the existing constituency, Tiruvallur has favoured the AIADMK in the first two elections. In 2009, DMK and AIADMK directly locked horns and the latter’s P Venugopal won with a margin of 31,673 votes.

He secured victory again in 2014 when the DMK had left the constituency to its alliance partner VCK. This time, the margin expanded to 3.23 lakh votes. However, the leader couldn’t hit a hat-trick as the DMK-led alliance rode an anti-incumbency wave and capitalised on rifts within the AIADMK to sweep the 2019 election. K Jayakumar from Congress party defeated Venugopal with an even higher margin of 3.57 lakh votes.

This time, neither of the Dravidian parties are directly in the fray as AIADMK has given the seat to its ally DMDK and Congress has retained it in the DMK-led alliance, albeit with a new candidate. In fact, all three major candidates, including the BJP, lack roots in the district, placing the burden on the electorate to assess the comparatively-new faces.

A voter said, “Despite being located close to the capital city and enjoys the presence of some industries, the place remains underdeveloped, compared to Chennai’s suburban areas like Tambaram, as the ‘sons of the soil’ are not given a chance to contest. The constituency doesn’t even have outer and inner ring roads to reduce traffic in the town.”

The constituency comprises Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, Ponneri (SC), Poonamallee (SC), Avadi, and Madhavaram assembly segments.

Despite an anti-incumbency wave due to sitting MP Jayakumar’s alleged lack of engagement with the public and party cadre, Congress seems to have an edge in the constituency as the incumbent has been replaced with former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil. AIADMK’s decision to not contest directly might also favour the DMK alliance.

A top office-bearer of an alliance party of the DMK said, “The incumbent MLA took a few initiatives like starting desilting work at Pazhaverkadu estuary, but they didn’t materialise in his tenure. A section of DMK and Congress cadre were also discontent as the MP was not approachable. However, all are happy with the parties’ decision to field a new face.”