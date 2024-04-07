MDMK promises to get back Katchatheevu, scrap national education policy in election manifesto

TIRUCHY : Retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, bringing constitutional amendments granting more autonomy to states and clipping governors’ powers, and scrapping the national education policy (NEP) are among the promises the MDMK has included in its manifesto titled, ‘Sloganeering for 24 Rights’ that was released here on Saturday.

The manifesto read out by party leader Vaiko vows abrogation of Article 361 granting powers to governors, introducing Thirukkural across the country and removal of toll plazas. It also promised repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a reduction in fuel prices. It further pitched for shutting down Kudankulam plant, scrapping Chennai-Salem expressway project and need for a caste census.

Vaiko also expressed the MDMK’s support for Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of INDIA bloc.