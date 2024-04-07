PM Modi trying to divert voters from real issues: CM MK Stalin

CHIDAMBARAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to divert the public attention by raising issues such as scams, dynasty politics, and Katchatheevu. He was addressing a parliamentary election campaign in Lalpuram near Chidambram.

Addressing supporters of Chidambram VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan and Mailaduthurai Congress candidate Sudha Ramakrishnan, Stalin also accused Modi of lack of concern for Tamil Nadu’s welfare. “I have made the lions (ministers Sivasankar from Ariyalur district and Paneerselvam from Cuddalore district) work for the victory of the leopard (Thirumavalavan). Your vote is not only to elect an MP but to elect a Prime Minister who cares about Tamil Nadu and its people,” he said.

“The current prime minister is against social justice and secularism. He does not promote unity in diversity and equality,” Stalin said, and emphasised on the importance of ensuring a win for the INDIA bloc in order to promote these values across the nation.

Regarding reservation policies, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s historical contributions in social justice and credited leaders like Thanthai Periyar, Kamarajar, and Ambedkar for their contributions. He criticised the PMK’s ties with BJP and their stance on reservation. He also mentioned the promises made by the Congress in their election manifesto, including caste-based census, increased reservation percentages, and financial support for various groups.

Stalin assured the audience of several developmental initiatives, including measures for farmers’ minimum base prices, diesel subsidies for fishermen, and education policy revisions after taking opinions from states, new railway lines for Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, loan waivers for farmers and students. He also listed welfare schemes like Magalir Urimai Thogai and free breakfast for schoolchildren implemented by the DMK government in the state. He concluded asserting that the Modi government engages in the tactics of attention diversion and promised transparency and accountability once the INDIA bloc assumes power at the centre.