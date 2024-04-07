Rs 24-cr jewellery seized at Kovai, Krishnagiri in TN

KRISHNAGIRI/COIMBATORE: A Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized jewellery worth Rsd 15.12 crore worth that were allegedly being transported from Karnataka airport to various districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Friday night.

Sources said the goods vehicle, owned by a logistics company, had 69 boxes of gold jewellery and the team checked the vehicle at Zuzuvadi checkpost. “Those who were in the the vehicle could submit documents only for 45 boxes of jewellery. After Hosur sub collector and assistant returning officer RA Priyanga informed the matter to the returning officer and Krishnagiri collector KM Sarayu and the commercial tax department, all the 69 boxes of jewellery were seized and sent to the treasury office,” they said.

In another development, a flying squad team seized jewellery worth Rs 5.88 crore from a goods vehicle at Kaveripattinam on Saturday for lack of proper documents. The team intercepted the vehicle near Kaveripattinam Block Development Office and the officials found 14 boxes of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.88 crore were being transported in the vehicle, owned by a logistics company, from Hosur to Kaveripattinam, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri and other places.

In Coimbatore as well, the gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 3.54 crore were seized by the FST on Trichy Road near Singanallur. The jewellery were seized from a vehicle belonging to a private logistic firm that exports the valuables to other states through airlines. The officials who brought the jewellery to the Coimbatore South Taluk office ascertained the exact values of the valuables and then surrendered them at the district treasury. Sources said the firm could get back their valuables after submitting proper documents.