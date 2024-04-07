Stranded elephant calf rescued, reunited with herd in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A three-month-old male elephant calf that was found abandoned outside the reserve forest, near Naickenpalayam, was successfully reunited with its mother at Periyanacikenpalayam forest on Saturday evening.

A special elephant tracking team from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was called to assist the staff in the operation at 8.30 am. Under the supervision of A Sukumar, Forest Veterinary officer, Coimbatore, the elephant calf was monitored and fed with tender coconut water, glucose, Lactogen and was stabilised.

Sources say the calf was in good health when it was found near a gas godown. Subsequently, three separate teams were deputed to identify the location of the elephant herd. After a thorough search, a herd comprising four female adults and one juvenile was identified near Puliyanthoppu Saragam of Naickenpalayam south beat. The rescued calf was reunited with the herd around 6.00 pm on Saturday.

The field staff of Periyanaickenpalayam and Coimbatore forest ranges and the ATR tracking personnel were involved in the operation.

“The rescued calf was accepted by the elephant herd. The herd is being monitored with the help of three special teams to find out the status of the reunited calf,” sid S Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forest and ATR Field Director.