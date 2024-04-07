Tamil Nadu: CCMC urged to evict encroachers

COIMBATORE: The Joint Action Committee of Voluntary Service Organisations of Coimbatore has sought action against an alleged encroachment of property by a private party at Kamarajapuram in Coimbatore city. In a petition to the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, the committee requested him to demolish a wall and recover a portion of land.

The committee has also charged that the civic officials are also supporting the encroachers by not taking any step to evict them. P Kandasamy, the Joint Coordinator of the committee, said that the eviction drive was finally called off at the last minute despite the materials as well as the men being ready nearby. However, the reason given by the corporation official was that the eviction was not possible due to the Model Code of Conduct. Nowhere it is stated in the MCC that no court order should be executed during the election time.

“We urge CCMC commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran to execute the court order immediately and also lodge a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the officials who are colluding with the encroachers along with initiating disciplinary action against them,” said Kandasamy.

However, the commissioner denied that the eviction work was stopped due to the MCC and the officials are currently engaged in surveying the area of the encroached property. “We will execute the drive once the survey process gets over,” he said. However, Kandasamy questioned how the eviction drive was stopped at the last minute when men and materials were ready.