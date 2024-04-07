Tamil Nadu CM promises international cricket stadium in Coimbatore

TRB Rajaa in his X platform said "Coimbatore is home to the owners of TNPL teams and many of the growing national cricket stars are from western Tamil Nadu and conveyed that another World Class Cricket Stadium for Tamil nadu has requested the CM stalin to take steps to establish a brand new World Class multi-purpose international cricket stadium in Coimbatore.

However, BJP State President K Annamalai had termed the CM's announcement as joke of the year.

"DMK is a party that could not construct a new bus terminus in Coimbatore in the last three years. However it has today promised a studium that should be regarded as the joke of the year and deserve slow clapping from the people of Coimbatore," said Annamalai in his X platform

"The electoral stunts of DMK cannot deceive the youth and the sports enthusiasts in Coimbatore as they have grown increasingly vigilant," he said