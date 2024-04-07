Tamil Nadu: Preparation commences for Chithirai festival in Madurai

MADURAI: With the annual Chithirai festival set to commence on April 11, District Collector MS Sangeetha hosted a special review meeting with the officials of various departments on Saturday to discuss the preparatory works. Addressing the meeting, the collector said the Chithirai festival, one of the major festivals in Madurai, will begin with the flag hoisting ceremony at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple on April 11.



Considering the huge number of people expected to take part in the festival in the coming days, Sangeetha advised the police department to take appropriate measures to beef up security, regulate parking and crowding. "Safety precautions must be taken to prevent mishaps. Adequate CCTV cameras must be set up for surveillance, and monitoring activities should also be strengthened accordingly," she said.



The collector further said the registration cards, which have been issued for participation in the celestial wedding ceremony, must be checked and provided only to those who have acquired permission. "Also, the stability of the temple car should be examined ahead of the car event and a certificate should be obtained from the Public Works Department. Basic necessities, including drinking water and toilet facilities, should be ensured for the public, and adequate medical teams should be set up to deal with emergency situations," she added.



Meanwhile, the main events of the festival, including the celestial wedding, temple car and Kallalagar procession entering the Vaigai river, are set to be held on April 21, 22 and 23, respectively.