With the support of youngsters, Seeman's NTK hopes to make a mark in electoral politics

CHENNAI: Refusing to be eclipsed by the major political parties in Tamil Nadu, the DMK and AIADMK, besides an aggressive BJP, actor-politician Seeman is busy crisscrossing the state ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, turning out to be a crowd-puller.

His Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) that supports the cause of Tamil nationalism, is said to be a hit among the educated youngsters.

The fact that 16 of the 39 candidates he has fielded for the polls are medical doctors, is some proof.

Others are drawn from various professions including engineering and academics.

Film director M Kalanjiyam and Vidhya Veerappan, daughter of slain forest brigand Veerappan, are also in the fray.

A lawyer by profession, Vidhya, 33, who was formerly with the BJP, runs a school in Krishnagiri.

She is NTK's candidate for Krishnagiri Lok Sabha.

NTK, the Tamil nationalist party launched in 2010, secured 6.89 percent vote share in the 2021 Assembly elections.

It has fielded candidates for all 39 seats in the state in the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Incidentally, NTK emerged third in many Assembly segments in the 2021 polls.

"Seeman's political rhetoric and his sharp criticism of the DMK, Congress and even the BJP is sustaining his party in state politics. Of late, many youngsters, particularly the educated from the backward and oppressed communities are getting drawn to his pro-Tamil stand," a political observer said.