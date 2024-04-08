Chadivayal elephant camp in Coimbatore to boast of canopy walk soon

COIMBATORE: A canopy walk will be set up for tourists arriving at the Chadivayal elephant camp in the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. Tourists visiting the rehabilitation centre for captive elephants can take a glimpse of the animals from the treetop walkway. This is among a slew of development projects being planned at the facility.
Out of the Rs 8 eight crore allocated by the state government for the work, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned already and the remaining Rs 3 crore would be released in the next couple of months. Eighteen resting sheds for the elephants are being built with the Rs 5 crore. They have roofing sheets, concrete flooring and concrete structure on the two sides.
A senior official said “Residential quarters would also be constructed for mahouts and cavadis. A pond for bathing elephants, dusting area and water troughs would be set up. The construction of sheds will be completed within six months.”
Also, considering the wild elephant movements nearby, the Coimbatore forest division is planning to construct a watch tower and compound walls. “We have also decided to lay Elephant Proof Trench (EPT) and set up a solar fence to ensure the safety of captive elephants at the camp. During summer, the forest patches are dry leading to food shortage for the animals. To overcome this, we have decided to remove invasive species and cultivate grasses,” said official.
Moreover, the entire works including an entrance gate, arch and footpath would be carried out on 50 acres of land at the existing Chadivayal elephant camp and once these works would be over, construction of two kraals (wooden enclosures to train captured wild elephants) would be taken up. “We are planning to allow tourists and the entry fees will be decided later,” the official pointed out
The official, meanwhile, clarified they don’t know whether the state government would order the shifting of the jumbos at the Elephant Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre at Tiruchirapalli or new animals would be brought to the Chadivayal camp.
Pedestrian access
Canopy walkways which are also known as canopy walks or treetop walks provide pedestrian access to a forest canopy