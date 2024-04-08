Chadivayal elephant camp in Coimbatore to boast of canopy walk soon

COIMBATORE: A canopy walk will be set up for tourists arriving at the Chadivayal elephant camp in the Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. Tourists visiting the rehabilitation centre for captive elephants can take a glimpse of the animals from the treetop walkway. This is among a slew of development projects being planned at the facility.

Out of the Rs 8 eight crore allocated by the state government for the work, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned already and the remaining Rs 3 crore would be released in the next couple of months. Eighteen resting sheds for the elephants are being built with the Rs 5 crore. They have roofing sheets, concrete flooring and concrete structure on the two sides.

A senior official said “Residential quarters would also be constructed for mahouts and cavadis. A pond for bathing elephants, dusting area and water troughs would be set up. The construction of sheds will be completed within six months.”