INDIA bloc high on graft, dynastic politics: JP Nadda

ARIYALUR/KARUR/MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Touring several districts in the state as part of campaigning for the BJP-led alliance candidates, party national president JP Nadda on Sunday charged the INDIA bloc as one led by corrupt leaders and high on dynastic politics. Further mentioning Tamil Nadu as Narendra Modi’s favourite state, he projected the PM as the ideal candidate to root out corruption and encouraged the masses to re-elect him to power.

Campaigning in Ariyalur in support of Chidambaram constituency candidate P Karthiyayini, he said, “I am proud to visit the region where nayanmars and siddhars once lived. While the locals uphold such culture, the DMK and the Congress are trying to destroy it.”

Throwing up figures projecting the country as a major global industrial player, Nadda said, “Modi is the reason. If he is elected PM again, India will scale greater heights.” Claiming Modi running a “corruption-free government”, he said, “All parties in INDIA bloc are, however, dynastic. They are all corrupt. DMK practices succession politics. INDIA bloc members are either in jail or on bail.”

While reiterating the claims of INDIA bloc’s dynastic politics in his campaigning at Karur for party constituency candidate VV Senthilnathan, the BJP leader said, “Tamil Nadu is the prime minister’s favourite state. When Modi visits countries, he takes Tamil and the fame of Tamil Nadu with him. He also paid respect to Tamils by installing the sengol (sceptre) in the new Parliament.”