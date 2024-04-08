Madurai Bench of Madras HC allows Nadda rally on fresh route in Tiruchy

MADURAI: Hindrance to traffic and the free movement of people cannot be grounds to refuse permission to conduct a rally, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ruled in a special sitting on Sunday and directed the Tiruchy district authorities to allow BJP national president JP Nadda’s rally in Tiruchy town later that evening. The court told officials to permit the rally on an alternative route with conditions.

Justice K Murali Shankar gave the order after hearing a petition filed by Tiruchy BJP district secretary Rajasekaran seeking direction to authorities to permit Nadda’s rally from the Gandhi Market Arch to Rock Fort as district authorities had refused permission.

The court directed the Assistant Election Officer (AEO) of the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency to grant permission for the rally on an alternative route from Kannappa Hotel to ESI Hospital between 5.30 and 8 pm on Sunday. The city police commissioner was told to allow the rally on the condition that the BJP should not erect any flex boards.