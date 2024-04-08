Madurai Bench of Madras HC allows Nadda rally on fresh route in Tiruchy

MADURAI: Hindrance to traffic and the free movement of people cannot be grounds to refuse permission to conduct a rally, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ruled in a special sitting on Sunday and directed the Tiruchy district authorities to allow BJP national president JP Nadda’s rally in Tiruchy town later that evening. The court told officials to permit the rally on an alternative route with conditions.
Justice K Murali Shankar gave the order after hearing a petition filed by Tiruchy BJP district secretary Rajasekaran seeking direction to authorities to permit Nadda’s rally from the Gandhi Market Arch to Rock Fort as district authorities had refused permission.
The court directed the Assistant Election Officer (AEO) of the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency to grant permission for the rally on an alternative route from Kannappa Hotel to ESI Hospital between 5.30 and 8 pm on Sunday. The city police commissioner was told to allow the rally on the condition that the BJP should not erect any flex boards.
The BJP had filed an online petition to the AEO on April 4 seeking permission for the rally which was refused, considering heavy traffic, movement of people and prohibition against allowing vehicles on the route.
The counsels for the government told the court that the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple festival is underway and the district authorities had already granted permission to 52 vehicles for the Poochooridhal Vizha during which they move on the same route. Further, as it is the month of Ramzan, people also assemble in the area to attend prayers.
The petitioner’s counsel said Nadda has Z-category security and is ready to change the route. He was willing to commence the rally from Kannappa Hotel and end it at the ESI Hospital, a distance of 1.5 km.