New Education Policy aims to improve quality of education: Venkaiah Naidu

MADURAI: The New Education Policy (NEP) was introduced by the union government to improve the quality of education in the country, said Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Thiagarajar College on Sunday.

Naidu, who was the chief guest of the occasion, lauded the college’s achievements during his address. “The aim behind opening Thiagarajar College was to impart education to rural youth, and they have been continuing this service for generations. It is good that several departments in this college have research studies. I wish it continues the good service to education,” Naidu said.

Youth must march forward in all sectors. This is why the union government has introduced NEP to provide quality education to the youth. Apart from education, students must focus on extracurricular activities and other skills that will help them with their careers, he said.

Stating that our food habits are changing on par with foreign nations, Naidu said, “India is an ancient, traditional country. People here follow certain cultures and disciplines. In such a situation, change in food habits affects all groups of people, including children. Hence, we must return to our ancient, traditional food habits which provide energy and are the key to a healthy life. People must also exercise and practice yoga regularly.”

“Following the spurt in science and technology, mobile phone usage and social media are creating disputes within the family structure,” he added.

Rayala Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Ranjith Prathap, in his special address, praised the college management for providing education services to rural youth without expecting anything in return. College Secretary Karumuttu Hari Thiagarajan, President Uma Kannan, Principal Pandiyaraja, department heads, staff and students participated in the programme.