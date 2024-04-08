Pot full of hopes in Chidambaram LS constituency in Tamil Nadu

In the past 17 Lok Sabha elections since 1952, Chidambaram had stood six times with Congress party, four times with DMK, thrice with PMK, and twice each with AIADMK and VCK.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council Trust founder R Komagan told TNIE, “There are more than nine large chain lakes in the district including Kandiratheertham (Sembiyan Mahadevi), Suthamalli, and Ponneri lakes, all of which cover an area of about 500 acres. These should be restored and declared as heritage water bodies thereby attracting funds.”

“A railway line should be laid from Cuddalore to Salem via Chidambaram, Kattumannarkoil, Jayankondam, Ariyalur and Perambalur. Also, we want all express trains to stop at Ariyalur station. Factories should be established in SIPCOT and employment should be created for the people,” opined T Senthil, a resident of Ariyalur

According to N Chelladurai, a farmer, the proposed methane project in Jayankondam should be abandoned and the entire Ariyalur district should be made part of the protected agricultural zone. A textile park should be immediately set up to protect the interests of the weavers in Jayankondam, he added.

“Many people in Bhuvanagiri depend on agriculture. Veeranam lake should be renovated and water should be diverted to all areas. A scent factory should be set up in Bhuvanagiri, where flower production is high. Sethiyathope Milk Chilling Centre should be modernised and its procurement capacity should be increased. People of 40 villages who have given land to the Neyveli Lignite Corportation should be provided with permanent jobs as their livelihood has been affected,” said V Subramaniyan from Bhuvanagiri.

Development of Pichavaram as a tourist destination, deepening of the estuary for fishing boats, immediate opening of the completed fishing harbour at Parangipettai, implementation of a permanent flood prevention plan in coastal villages of Chidambaram, opening of a government arts college at Kattumannarkoil, and a crocodile farm are other major demands of the people.