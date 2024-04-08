Puducherry CM is a BJP puppet: MK Stalin

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister Rangasamy is acting like a puppet of BJP by prioritising the national party’s interest over Puducherry’s people, Chief Minister MK Stalin said at a public meeting in Puducherry on Sunday. Campaigning for Congress candidate V Vaithilingam in Puducherry constituency, Stalin also promised statehood and reopening of ration shops in the union territory.

Stalin highlighted the historical significance of Puducherry in the freedom struggle and emphasised the need for a new phase of liberation. “This is the land of the revolutionary poet Bharathidasan, where Va Subbaiah and others fought for Puducherry’s freedom. Vaithilingam comes from a family of freedom fighters and is now continuing this legacy in a different struggle for freedom,” he said.

Stalin also criticised the previous administration under Kiran Bedi, stating, “During Narayanasamy’s tenure as chief minister, Kiran Bedi’s actions disrupted democracy by appointing BJP nominees and cutting essential services for the people. We are now facing a similar challenge with a former IPS officer who is now the governor of Tamil Nadu, representing BJP’s interests.”

Regarding the current political scenario, Stalin expressed concerns about Rangasamy’s alliance with the BJP. “There are pressures on Rangasamy to prioritise BJP’s interests over the welfare of Puducherry’s people. BJP aims to keep Puducherry under Delhi’s control, denying its rightful statehood.”

Stalin said the INDIA alliance is committed to safeguarding social justice, reservations, and secularism. “Unlike BJP, we prioritise the needs of the people and promise a transparent and accountable government.”

Stalin also outlined several promises for Puducherry’s development, including infrastructure projects, educational reforms including scrapping NEP 2020, healthcare improvements including restarting free medical services at JIPMER, and economic initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities and supporting local industries.

He also assured to reopen closed cotton and sugar mills with upgraded equipment.