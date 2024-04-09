40 years on, Tiruppur temple gets power connection

TIRUPPUR: In a much-needed relief, Sri Irulappa Swamy temple in Chinnakarukkupalayam village near Virumandapalayam in Uthukuli got a power connection nearly after 40 years.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist A Saravanan said, “It is sad to find a local village temple denied power connection by TANGEDCO. They claimed that the temple did not have a common path and the devotees could not submit proper records. Besides, there were some encroachments near the temple and this obstructed the common path. Though the local panchayat officials removed the encroachment, the common path wasn’t updated on the village map for several years. Hence, we applied for a Field Measurement Book (FMB) sketch. And revenue officials inspected and approved.”

Relieved over receiving a power connection, temple incharge D Durairaj said, “The temple spreads over 10 cents and the village heads donated it in the early 1960s. As per the local village records the temple is mentioned under Adangal records but no property tax was paid for a few years. Most importantly, it did not have a common path and was surrounded by houses. As a result officials from TANGEDCO refused connection as no electric poles could be installed on the path. Hence, the priest have been using oil lamps everyday. During festivals, we used to draw power connections from the neighbouring houses.”