Auto driver puts up banners to highlight ills of selling vote for cash

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to raise awareness among people to not sell their votes for cash, an auto rickshaw driver from Udangudi put up banners outside his house and on the back of his auto rickshaw.

According to sources, the driver Kaleel Rahuman (45), has been raising awareness against selling their votes in and around Udangudi.

The banner outside his house reads, "My vote is not for sale. An honest man would never sell his rights. My vote is my right."

Rahuman, also an activist, told TNIE "My message will be conveyed to the public as I shuttle between Udangudi, Kulasekarapattinam, Tiruchendur and other small villages, and people will get to read the banner on my auto."

"Every vote determines the country's future. It is a priceless franchise and is capable enough to topple any government. The casting of votes should not be influenced by cash. The electorate must step up to ensure 100% polling. Higher number of votes determines the democracy of forming the right government," he said.

People are not aware of the ills of selling their votes and how it ruins them, he said, adding that he also campaigns for 100% polling.

Noting that the election commission has been focussing on increasing polling percentage, Rahuman said, "Any vote that is influenced by the power of money remains unworthy."

Following Rahuman's footsteps, many others in the locality have also begun using such banners.

Rahuman, a father of two boys, has also written many awareness poems related to road safety, AIDS, alcohol addiction and other public causes.