BJP committed to Tamil Nadu’s growth, says Rajnath Singh

TIRUVARUR: Even though the BJP does not have a strong base in Tamil Nadu, the union government had decided to establish one of the two defence industrial corridors in the state, after Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Campaigning in Tiruvarur for the party’s Nagappattinam candidate S G M Ramesh Govind, Singh said the BJP is committed to the development of Tamil Nadu and pointed out various projects like PM Mitra Park for the textile industry that are being established in Tamil Nadu.

Invoking AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, Singh recalled that she worked to ensure a dignified life for women of Tamil Nadu. The defence minister alleged that opposition parties are mounting personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the afternoon , he took part in a road show in Namakkal canvassing for KP Ramalingam. Speaking on the occasion, he said he was disappointed that the Congress governments did not contribute anything significant for the growth of the country. “BJP stands firm on its commitment to deliver real, tangible results, unless like the empty promises peddled by other political entities,” he said.