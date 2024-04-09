BJP committed to Tamil Nadu’s growth, says Rajnath Singh

TIRUVARUR: Even though the BJP does not have a strong base in Tamil Nadu, the union government had decided to establish one of the two defence industrial corridors in the state, after Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.
Campaigning in Tiruvarur for the party’s Nagappattinam candidate S G M Ramesh Govind, Singh said the BJP is committed to the development of Tamil Nadu and pointed out various projects like PM Mitra Park for the textile industry that are being established in Tamil Nadu.
Invoking AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, Singh recalled that she worked to ensure a dignified life for women of Tamil Nadu. The defence minister alleged that opposition parties are mounting personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the afternoon , he took part in a road show in Namakkal canvassing for KP Ramalingam. Speaking on the occasion, he said he was disappointed that the Congress governments did not contribute anything significant for the growth of the country. “BJP stands firm on its commitment to deliver real, tangible results, unless like the empty promises peddled by other political entities,” he said.
He underscored the consecreation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a cornerstone of the Modi government’s agenda. Touching upon contentious legislative reforms, Singh reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to its electoral promises, notably the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said the reforms are inclusive and benefited diverse communities across the nation.
Later in the day, Rajnath Singh held a road show in Rajapalayam to canvas votes for NDA candidate in Tenkasi B John Pandian.
He said that if BJP comes to power, India would become the world’s third-largest economy.
Before Modi’s regime, the country was ranked 11th and after Narendra Modi assumed power, it reached fifth position. “I do not doubt that the country would reach the third spot if BJP forms the government again 2024,” he added.
He further said that earlier the world would not listen to what India said, but now the situation has changed and the world is listening to us and looking closely at what we are going to say. “This is the difference between the Modi-led government and Congress government,” he added.
(With inputs from Namakkal and Virudhunagar)