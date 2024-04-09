Booth-level campaign offices bustling with election activities

CHENNAI: It was Friday morning. With only two weeks left for the Lok Sabha election, a booth-level campaign office of a major party in Maduravoyal, coming under Sriperumbudur constituency, was bustling with activity. “It is at the booth-level that the real fight happens,” said Thirumaran (name changed), who is in charge of the office.

Around eight to 13 people are at his command at any given time. “Our work involves mobilising people for the campaign when candidates or key leaders visit nearby areas, advertising on walls, carrying out campaigns independently, verifying voters lists etc,” he said.

According to him, the daily expenditure at the booth office is around Rs 15,000 and it goes up as the polling day nears. Food for party workers, transportation, mobilising crowds and advertising constitute key expenses. “I know for a fact that it goes up to Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in constituencies where heavyweights are in the fray,” he added.