Cheers & tears as NEET back on Tamil Nadu’s poll agenda

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017, and since then, has always remained a hot political issue, especially during elections. It’s no different this time as the issue has appeared in the manifestos of all major political parties. Though it is good that the matter is gaining prominence, academicians worry that it might offer false hopes for students.

The DMK, in its manifesto, has promised to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu in conducting NEET. The AIADMK said it would urge the central government to introduce a new system of admission to medical courses based on Class 12 marks, thereby giving an equal platform for all students.

Meanwhile, CPM has said it will demand the union government to approve the law passed by the TN government seeking exemption from NEET. The Congress party too, in its manifesto, has declared that if elected to power, it intends to make centrally-conducted qualifying examinations, such as NEET and the Common University Entrance Test, optional for states.