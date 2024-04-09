Cheers & tears as NEET back on Tamil Nadu’s poll agenda

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017, and since then, has always remained a hot political issue, especially during elections. It’s no different this time as the issue has appeared in the manifestos of all major political parties. Though it is good that the matter is gaining prominence, academicians worry that it might offer false hopes for students.
The DMK, in its manifesto, has promised to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu in conducting NEET. The AIADMK said it would urge the central government to introduce a new system of admission to medical courses based on Class 12 marks, thereby giving an equal platform for all students.
Meanwhile, CPM has said it will demand the union government to approve the law passed by the TN government seeking exemption from NEET. The Congress party too, in its manifesto, has declared that if elected to power, it intends to make centrally-conducted qualifying examinations, such as NEET and the Common University Entrance Test, optional for states.
However, a section of teachers blame the parties for misleading students with NEET politics. Jayprakash Gandhi, a career consultant, said he advises students to not pay heed to the poll promises. “Until and unless anything concrete is announced about the test by the state or central government, the students should not stop preparing for it,” he said.
On the other hand, students have mixed views on the issue. While some are aware of the agenda of parties, some are worried about their future.
“Before the 2021 assembly poll, it was announced that the state would be exempted from the test, but nothing happened. So I am not taking the promises seriously this time,” said J Akhil, who is about to appear for his third NEET attempt this year. K Prasad, who attends NEET coaching classes at Madipakkam, is worried about the money he has already spent for getting admitted at the centre.
Vote for INDIA: SPCSS-TN
Chennai: As the parties in alliance with the INDIA bloc have promised to ensure equality in educational institutions and strengthen government schools, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has released a statement urging the people to support to the alliance. It also stated the disadvantages of National Education Policy and the ‘undemocratic’ methods used by the BJP government to prevent farmers from protesting.