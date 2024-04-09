DMK strongman out of action, rivals eye Karur takeover

KARUR: In 2019, S Jothimani (48) was elected from the Karur constituency with a whopping margin of 4.2 lakh votes over AIADMK veteran M Thambidurai. The architect of her stupendous victory in a seat she’d lost in the past was V Senthil Balaji, DMK’s local strongman. Five years later, Balaji is behind bars in a money-laundering case while the Congress spokesperson is battling strong anti-incumbency – local cadres of her own party resisted her candidature from the seat.

In Balaji’s absence, his foes – AIADMK’s MR Vijayabaskar, a heavyweight in his own right, and BJP’s state chief K Annamalai who hails from here – are hoping to breach the Karur fortress. However, Balaji’s aides and associates are going all out to ensure Jothimani’s victory, by following the jailed MLA’s playback from 2019 and targeting rural and minorities and convincing them to vote for the DMK alliance.

The Karur parliamentary constituency is unique in that it comprises assembly segments from four different districts: Aravakurichi, Karur and Krishnarayapuram (SC) in Karur, Vedasandur in Dindigul, Manapparai in Tiruchy and Viralimalai in Pudukkottai districts.

Since he joined the DMK, Balaji has made the parliamentary constituency a stronghold of the party by securing victory in five of the six assembly segments here in 2021. Jothimani’s own victory was also built on previous success of the Congress here – of the 16 Lok Sabha elections, Congress has won in Karur seven times, AIADMK six times while DMK, TMC and Swatantra Party have won once each.

Jothimani’s selection was controversial with a section of Congress leaders batting for Bank Subramaniyam, who lost the Karur assembly seat to Vijayabhaskar in 2016 by just 441 votes. Further, her performance as an MP has been viewed as merely average, with voters on the campaign trail asking why she is visiting only now after years.

Still, she may be better known, as the AIADMK has fielded its Karur district MGR council secretary L Thangavel (66) for whom this will be the first election. While this will be the third election for BJP Karur district president VV Senthilnathan (42) who is contesting here, it will be his first attempt in a parliamentary constituency and as a BJP candidate; he contested in Aravakurichi on AIADMK tickets in 2011 and 2019 but lost.