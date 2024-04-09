Flying Squad Team ‘breaks into’ house of minister Duraimurugan’s kin, seizes Rs 7 lakh

VELLORE: High drama prevailed at the house of a relative of DMK general secretary and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan in Kangayam village in KV Kuppam on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday after officials of the Flying Squad Team (FST) reached the spot for a search following a tip-off on unaccounted money allegedly stashed there.

Though the officials knocked on the door of the house for almost an hour, Duraimurigan’s relatives — Natarajan and his wife Vimala — refused to open it. Later, with the help of the neighbours, the officials gained access to the first floor of the building through the staircase door and found approximately Rs 2.50 lakh there. Sources said a thorough search uncovered an additional Rs 5 lakh in cash from various spots in the house. “The FST seized Rs 7 lakh from the house as Natarajan was unable to produce documents for the amount,” they said.

Police officials said the search followed intelligence inputs that Natarajan’s was planning to distribute money to voters. “After the initial investigation, we found that Natarajan is involved in lending money for interest. After he submits proper documents for the seized funds, they will be returned,” they added.

Kanguppam village is the hometown of Duraimurugan.