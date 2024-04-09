Pet seller hands over 8 Java Sparrows to forest officials

NILGIRIS: A day after officials of Nilgiris forest division and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) busted illegal trade of Java Sparrow in the town with the help of members of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), a pet shop owner handed over the birds to the forest officials on Monday morning. They would be sent to the Vandalur zoo in Chennai once the Chief Wildlife Warden gives permission.

The shop owner Salim got back eight birds which he had sold to a person in Kandhal on Sunday and handed them over to officials. “We told the shop owner that the bird is endangered and exotic and only 10,000 birds are found in Java Island. We did not impose fine but issued a stringent warning that action will be taken if he is found selling the bird again. He was unaware of the bird’s status,” said S Gowtham District Forest Officer of Nilgiris.

According to sources, the shop owner told the officials that he received the birds from a pet shop owner in Coimbatore and WCCB officials are trying to trace him.

Gowtham said an awareness programme would be held for pet shop owners and they would be sensitised to what birds to sell. WNCT founder N Sadiq Ali thanked the forest depatment for retrieving the birds.