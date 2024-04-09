Private building comes up in eco-sensitive Pulicat bird sanctuary

CHENNAI: A permanent structure is being constructed on the ecologically-sensitive salt pans of Pulicat bird sanctuary after Ponneri revenue officials had allegedly issued a patta document for 2.45 hectares of land inside the sanctuary.

The area in question comes under survey number 55 which was classified as coastal poramboke land in the revenue records till 2021 when it was divided into two subdivisions. While land area under 55/1 is still a coastal poramboke, patta has been issued to a private individual for land under 55/2 subdivision, sources said.

When TNIE visited the place, it was evident that the building was coming up in the middle of a flood channel that had dried up for the time being due to intense summer heat. During rainy days, the place would usually be filled with water from surface runoff. There are no other constructions in the vicinity.

‘CZMP draft by Anna univ had marked it as waterbody’

The patta document, a copy of which is available with TNIE, was issued in favour of Magimai Raj, a resident of Pazhaverkadu village. When the construction work started, district forest officials objected to it, but they gave up their opposition later.