Senthil Balaji guiding DMK men over phone from prison: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said former minister Senthil Balaji is guiding the DMK functionaries over the phone from prison on the strategy they should follow for the elections.

“The Karur company is working in Coimbatore and Senthil Balaji is giving election strategies to minister TRB Rajaa. But no matter what screenplay, or script they write, even if they bring and dump the gold mine to buy votes. BJP is sure to win 60% votes in Coimbatore. DMK cadre are offering gold stud and Rs 2,000 to the elderly people age crossed 85 ( who cast postal vote). They do not have the moral right to speak about cash for votes,” Annamalai told media persons amid his campaign in Saravanampatti

On the CM announcing a cricket stadium in Coimbatore, Annamalai said “We are planning basic sports development in the constituency - playgrounds with basic amenities at all mother villages under Khelo India and multi-sports complexes in cities. After our announcements, the chief minister announces an international cricket stadium. Instead of spending Rs 4,000 crore for a stadium, he should first lay proper roads in the city.”

Further, he said the DMK leaders are afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence criticising his visits to Tamil Nadu.

When asked about MNM chief and DMK ally Kamal Haasan’s comment that Nagpur would become the national capital if BJP wins again, Annamalai said he needs to undergo examination in a mental health hospital. Annamalai further said, “I don’t know whether he is in the right frame of mind or speaking thus as he has sold his party to the DMK for a Rajya Sabha seat.”