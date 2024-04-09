TENKASI: Mineral-laden trucks re-routed after Kadayam locals stage protest

TENKASI: After residents of Kumaresapuram Colony in Kadayam protested against mineral-laden trucks passing through their area on Sunday night, the stone quarry’s authorities diverted the trucks through alternative routes on Monday.

The residents alleged that the trucks were blowing dust on the road, causing breathing difficulties for children and the elderly.

A woman protester brought along her newborn, stating that the dust from these trucks was leading to health issues for her infant. About 100 protesters staged a road blockade, stopping around 30 mineral-laden trucks that were about to pass through the railway feeder road at Keezha Kadayam.

"Since over 100 mineral-laden trucks from stone quarries in Alangulam, Kadayam and Mukkudal areas cross Keezha Kadayam, our village roads, particularly the railway feeder road, are badly damaged. Such trucks create air and noise pollution, and as most are overloaded, they also lead to traffic issues. Our repeated protests and resolutions during the Grama Sabha against the movement of such trucks ended in vain," said S Boominath, Keezha Kadayam village panchayat president, who extended his support to the protesters.

On Sunday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayapal Barnabas and Kadayam Police Inspector Mary Jemitha conducted talks with the protesters. After assuring that the trucks will be diverted through alternate routes starting Monday, the protesters dispersed.



