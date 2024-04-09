Villagers protest against building of Vallalar Centre in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE: VILLAGERS in Vadalur protested against the construction of the Vallalar International Centre on ‘peruveli’ land belonging to Suththa Sanmarkka Sathya Gnana Sabhai. They stood in the foundation dug at the construction site as a mark of their opposition. Police detained and later released them in the evening.

The Government of Tamil Nadu initiated the construction of the Vallalar International Centre on 3.42 acres in February and allocated a fund of Rs 99.9 crore for the project. However, this move faced opposition from followers of Vallalar — a 19th-century Tamil saint-poet — as the construction encroached upon the 72 acres of Peruveli land.

On Monday, around 400 residents, including 200 women from Parvathipuram village gathered at the construction site and protested by standing in the foundation. The villagers involved in the protest claimed that they collectively donated 106 acres to Sathya Gnana Sabhai, and the ‘peruveli’ (open grand space) kept empty since 1867 for 157 years, serves as a gathering place for thousands of people on Thaipoosam Day.

“We have raised our concerns through petitions to various officials, but no action has been taken. Meanwhile, construction continues even as the case is in court. It should be stopped immediately to avoid disruption to the Thaipoosam event and potential fatal accidents.” said the protesters.

Sakkara Ramakrishnan, a resident of Parvathipuram and the president of Utthara Gnana Chidambara Sevai Iyakkam, said, “It’s Vallalar’s wish to keep this land empty, as he foresaw large gatherings for the annual event, mentioned in his collection of poems ‘Thiruvarutpa’. The government’s disregard for Vallalar’s vision is evident in their insistence on construction in the name of development.”

MK Parthiban, another Vallalar follower from Parvathipuram, suggested, “Instead of construction on ‘peruveli’ land, the government can develop the 41 acres of land on the other side after addressing encroachments.”

Following the protest, police detained the protesters and took them to a nearby private marriage hall. They were released later in the evening. Police sources indicated that action may be taken against a few leaders of the protest, leading to tension in Vadalur on Monday as police personnel were deployed around Sathya Gnana Sabhai, said local sources.