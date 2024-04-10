Bad time befalls fortune-tellers after predicting fortune-tellers

CUDDALORE: Two fortune-tellers, brothers, landed in trouble as they were not able to foresee their own future. The two men were arrested by forest department for using parakeets. Four parakeets were seized, and duo was released after a warning.

Incidently, the duo was arrested after one of their parakeets predicted a victory for PMK Cuddalore candidate, Thangar Bachan, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the forest department’s action.

During his election campaign a couple of days ago at Thenampakkam village near Cuddalore, PMK candidate and director Thangar Bachan met the fortune-tellers outside Azhagumuthu Ayyanar Temple.

A video of the parakeet predicting the victory of Bachan had gone viral on social media.

Forest department officials had been searching for the fortune-teller duo since Monday and caught them on Tuesday from the same temple.

“The duo has been identified as Selvaraj and Seenuvasan. After an inquiry, a warning was issued as caging parakeets and using them for fortune-telling is against the law. They were released, and the seized parakeets were released in a reserved forest area,” said the forest department.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said, “People will teach a lesson to the foolish DMK government. They have taken action against the fortune-tellers as the parakeet predicted the victory of PMK candidate Thangar Bachan in Cuddalore constituency. This is the top action of fascism.”

Anbumani questioned the government’s rationale, highlighting that many fortune-tellers across the state use parakeets, and this duo had been practicing for years without issue. He implied political bias in the arrests, suggesting that if Stalin’s victory had been predicted, no action would have been taken.