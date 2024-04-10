Conductor killed, 11 injured as TNSTC bus rams into truck in Tenkasi

TENKASI : A bus conductor was killed and around 11 passengers got injured after a TNSTC bus en route to Shengottai from Tiruppur allegedly rammed a truck, which was parked on the roadside near Kadayanallur, in the wee hours on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Balasubramanian, a resident of Melur near Shengottai.

The incident took place after Ganesan, the bus driver, lost control of the vehicle and allegedly hit the truck, which was parked on the Thirumangalam - Shengottai National Highway. The truck was on its way to Kerala. As many as 16 passengers were inside the bus at the time of the incident, sources said.

Upon information, Kadayanallur police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. While Balasubramanian died on the spot, other injured were shifted to the Kadayanallur government hospital and Tenkasi district government headquarters hospital, sources added. Meanwhile, District Collector AK Kamal Kishore visited the spot of the accident.