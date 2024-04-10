Facilities denied, Durairaj Nagar villagers in Thoothukudi bar entry of politicians

THOOTHUKUDI : Directing politicians not to enter their village as they had not been provided with any basic facilities, residents of Durairaj Nagar in Kamalapuram panchayat near Vilathikulam have put up a banner. They also threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election.

Durairaj Nagar has over 70 voters from 25 families. People have raised black flags and banners, barring the entry of politicians for neglecting their village.

Narayanan, a resident of the village, said that the hamlet neither has roads nor street lights. “A bridge on the canal was also washed away during the recent floods, and it has not been restored thus far,” he added.

“We have been petitioning the tahsildar, the block development officer and the district collector for four years. However, no action has been taken to fulfil our basic demands,” he said.

Owing to the lack of infrastructure, many people have shifted to other places, despite owning houses in the hamlet, Narayanan said, adding that they do not wish to vote anyone to power.

“Even though Durairaj Nagar is a government-approved layout, no basic amenities have been provided. Since no action was taken on our petitions, we have decided not to vote for anyone. Therefore, nobody shall visit our village soliciting for votes. Entry is prohibited for political parties and its leaders,” the banner read.