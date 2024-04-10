Farmer alleges assault by administrative officer in Tiruppur market

TIRUPPUR : A farmer was allegedly assaulted by an administrative officer on Tuesday. Speaking to TNIE, K Kannimuthu (36) a farmer said, “I have been selling my produce at the uzhavar santhai (farmer produce market) in

Thennampalayam market for the past several years. A few days ago, while I was at the market, I noticed a group of traders disguised as farmers selling vegetables. When the others and I questioned them, they would threaten us. When I questioned K Manivel Administrative Officer (AO) of the market, instead of taking action against the traders, he thrashed and pushed me out of the market.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association president, A Esan said, “Many traders have illegally bought the ‘Uzhavar Card’ and they farm produce from farmlands and local mandi’s and disguise as farmers and enter the Uzhavar Sandai and sell them to consumers. Since the consumers cannot identify between farmers and traders, they are misguided. However, these fake beneficiaries are driving out the profit of farmers and misusing their benefits.”

An official from the Agri-Business Division (Tiruppur) said, “We have received a complaint and video of the administrative officer attacking the farmers. We have launched an inquiry and appropriate action will be taken.”